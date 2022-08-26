Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

NYSE:DDT traded up 0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 26.37. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.71 and a 1 year high of 28.20.

