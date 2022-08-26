Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of DHACW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45.
Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile
