Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHACW opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09. Digital Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.45.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.