Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIW) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

DBGIW opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.