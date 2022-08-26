Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 164.7% in August

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the July 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBGI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP boosted its holdings in Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBGI opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

