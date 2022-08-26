DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.