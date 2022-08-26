Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $95.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ZM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.99.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,376,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 228.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 113,183 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

