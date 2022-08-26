Destination Wealth Management Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,854,634,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. 149,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

