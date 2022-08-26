Destination Wealth Management Has $25.51 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Waste Management stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.40. 37,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $156.37.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

