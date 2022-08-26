Destination Wealth Management Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Destination Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,430 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,447,000 after buying an additional 1,057,720 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after buying an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after buying an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. 13,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

