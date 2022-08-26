Destination Wealth Management Buys 4,423 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $77.06. 29,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,130. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

