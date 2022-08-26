Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,052. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

