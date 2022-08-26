Destination Wealth Management Acquires 363 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 1.41% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $63,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of IGM stock traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.39 and its 200-day moving average is $340.26. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $284.31 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

