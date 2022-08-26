Destination Wealth Management Acquires 1,192 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $22,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 127,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

