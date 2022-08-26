Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DESP. Cowen lowered their target price on Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.6 %

DESP stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.90. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 1,941.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,578,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,759 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,064,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,999,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 289,127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.