DerivaDAO Price Hits $0.80 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $20.85 million and $113,621.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00807436 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016879 BTC.
DerivaDAO Coin Profile
DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.
DerivaDAO Coin Trading
