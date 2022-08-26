DerivaDAO Price Hits $0.80 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $20.85 million and $113,621.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00807436 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016879 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.