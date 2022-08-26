DeRace Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199,538.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. DeRace has a total market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $199,538.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeRace coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeRace has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00798745 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016732 BTC.
DeRace Coin Profile
DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DeRace Coin Trading
