DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.63

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.63 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 115181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

