DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $48.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

