Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $85,574.72 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

