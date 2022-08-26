Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $85,574.72 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DNLI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
