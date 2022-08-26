Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 2,424 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %
DNLI stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $56.80.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
