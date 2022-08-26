Demodyfi (DMOD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Demodyfi has a market cap of $41,736.62 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Demodyfi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00804272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016876 BTC.
Demodyfi Profile
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Buying and Selling Demodyfi
