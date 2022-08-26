Delta (DELTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,598.00

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Delta coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delta has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083102 BTC.

About Delta

Delta is a coin. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,017,078 coins. Delta’s official Twitter account is @DeltaChain.

Buying and Selling Delta

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

