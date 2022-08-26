Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DELL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,764,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

