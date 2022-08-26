Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after buying an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $68,764,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

