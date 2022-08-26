Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 228,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,448. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.