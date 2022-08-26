Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$57.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.41 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 385,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $932,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 43.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $763,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 150.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

