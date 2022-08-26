Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $207,038,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 42,742.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 383,403 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

DE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.33. 24,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,855. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.19. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

