Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
Deeper Network Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Buying and Selling Deeper Network
Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.