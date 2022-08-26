Deeper Network (DPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.