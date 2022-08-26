Deep Lake Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) Shares Down 0.4%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

