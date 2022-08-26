Davinci Coin (DAC) 1-Day Volume Hits $75,403.00

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $463,139.24 and approximately $75,403.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004804 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00601595 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00181041 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin.

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

