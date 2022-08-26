Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

