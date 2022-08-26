Dash Trading Up 0.7% This Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Dash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $491.73 million and $113.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $45.19 or 0.00219074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001473 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00439527 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,881,056 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

