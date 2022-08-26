DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00008076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $158.16 million and $3.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 coins and its circulating supply is 90,718,158 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

