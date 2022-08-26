Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 2,728.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DNKEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 22,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

