DAD (DAD) Price Reaches $0.0400

DAD (DAD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

