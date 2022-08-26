CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.80 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

