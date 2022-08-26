CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYGIY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

About CyberAgent

(Get Rating)

See Also

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.