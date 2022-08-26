CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.54. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 14,948 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

