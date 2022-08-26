CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.48

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.54. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 14,948 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
CVD Equipment Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.