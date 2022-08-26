Curio Governance (CGT) Tops One Day Volume of $530.00

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00078281 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

