Cubiex Reaches Market Cap of $54,402.16 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $54,402.16 and approximately $27.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cubiex has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00768687 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016386 BTC.
Cubiex Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com.
