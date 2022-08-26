CryptoBlades 24-Hour Volume Reaches $635,918.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $635,918.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00765302 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016222 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,994 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

