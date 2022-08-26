Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

DAOO stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Crypto 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $17,847,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,932,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,086,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 904,080 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,065,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Crypto 1 Acquisition by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 940,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

