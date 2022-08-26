Crowny Market Cap Achieves $567,662.82 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $567,662.82 and approximately $104,425.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.
Crowny Coin Profile
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Crowny Coin Trading
