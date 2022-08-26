Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

CCRN opened at $27.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

