CropperFinance (CRP) Hits Market Capitalization of $449,271.98

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $449,271.98 and approximately $15,338.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CropperFinance Coin Trading

