Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.23. Cronos Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 39,045 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Cronos Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 347.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 577,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.