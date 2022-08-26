Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as low as C$16.01. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 141,319 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.08.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.19, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,780.08%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

