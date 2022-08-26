Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Cormark

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$6.78 on Monday. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

