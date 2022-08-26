Credits Price Tops $0.0060 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Credits has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $1.34 million and $23,148.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

