Credit Suisse Group Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $52.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. 21,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,311. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,348. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $44,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

